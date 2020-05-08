4 injured, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run incident that injured several people in the Lowcountry.
The Yemassee Police Department says around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Christopher Ulmer was involved in a domestic dispute and ran over several people as he drove away from the scene.
It happened at the intersection of Church Street South and Green Street. Police say two people were seriously hurt and were taken to a hospital in Charleston. A third person was taken to a hospital in Beaufort and a fourth victim was taken to a hospital in Hampton County.
Police later arrested Ulmer at 1:30 a.m. Friday morning around Early Branch. There is no word yet on the current conditions of the victims or what charges Ulmer will face.
