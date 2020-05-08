Interface: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $102.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.
The carpet tile company posted revenue of $288.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.5 million.
Interface shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 47% in the last 12 months.
_____
