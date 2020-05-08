Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Virus directives mean hundreds more NC prisoners go home
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina prison officials say nearly 200 inmates have been allowed to serve the rest of their sentences outside of prison to discourage the spread of COVID-19. The Department of Public Safety released figures on Thursday showing how it is carrying out an initiative announced last month to allow those at higher risk for the virus and others to finish their punishments in local communities. Hundreds of additional prisoners also have been able to leave when they met their minimum sentence release dates thanks to another policy change. The overall prison population has declined 5% since the outbreak began in mid-March.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGH POINT TRANSIT
North Carolina transit system to require masks for riders
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — One North Carolina transit system is requiring its passengers to wear masks beginning next week. The News & Record of Greensboro reported that, starting Monday, High Point Transit passengers will have to wear protective masks or face coverings. A news release from the city said the mask must cover passengers’ noses and mouths. Passengers without a face covering will be given a disposable mask. The city said that while High Point Transit will continue to operate fare-free until further notice, passengers must have an intended destination.
FLU DEATHS-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina flu death toll at 185, including 2 last week
Two more people in North Carolina died from flu-related symptoms last week, raising the death toll to 185 with one week left in the reporting season. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says both victims were ages 65 and older. Of the 185 deaths this season, 105 were 65 or older. DHHS extended this flu season’s reporting period to the week that ends May 16. Typically, the flu season runs between Oct. 1 through March 31. By comparison, health officials have reported 507 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic since early March.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMOKY MOUNTAINS
Smoky Mountains National Park to reopen over weekend
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is set to reopen on Saturday, becoming one of the biggest federal attractions to reopen amid the national lockdown prompted by the coronavirus crisis. The nation’s most visited national park has been closed since late March in response to the pandemic. The park says some of its most popular trails will remain off limits for now. It says new safety measures will be implemented in facility operations and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Most national parks remain closed, though Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah and the Everglades National Park in Florida have also announced phased reopenings.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOP CONVENTION
N. Carolina Republican state convention pushed back to July
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party has delayed its convention by two months because of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak. The party had planned to hold the four-day convention in Greenville starting May 14. Now it’s been pushed back to July 9 at the Greenville Convention Center. Party activists will elect Republican National Committee members and state delegates to the national covention, which is still set for late August in Charlotte. North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley says the party is committed to hosting the state convention, but that it had to adapt to the “evolving timeline” for reopening the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Outer Banks counties announce date for reopening to visitors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three counties on North Carolina's tourist-reliant Outer Banks have announced plans to lift coronavirus-related visitor restrictions. Officials in Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing restrictions on entry for visitors will be lifted at noon on Saturday, May 16. According to the statement, reopening to visitors on that date will allow local businesses, attractions, and accommodation providers time to follow the new business operating requirements put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order. Officials are also reminding potential visitors to observe restrictions such as social distancing because the pandemic is not over.
AP-US-POSTMASTER-GENERAL
Republican donor, fundraiser DeJoy next postmaster general
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican fundraiser and prolific political donor from North Carolina will be the next postmaster general. Louis DeJoy of Greensboro is the unanimous pick of the U.S. Postal Service’s Board of Governors. He’s expected to begin the job June 15 and will succeed Megan Brennan, the first female postmaster. DeJoy is a retired logistics company CEO heavily involved in fundraising for this summer's Republican National Convention in Charlotte. DeJoy’s wife is Trump’s pick to become the next U.S. ambassador to Canada. The USPS has had many years of net losses and is hurting more with revenue losses due to COVID-19.
MISSING WOMAN-BODY FOUND
Sheriff: Missing woman's body found on boyfriend's property
MT. AIRY, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff's office in North Carolina says it has charged a man with murder after investigators found the body of his missing girlfriend buried on his property. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responded Wednesday to the home where 35-year-old Brandon Thomas Shaw lived with 28-year-old Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn. The office said Shaw reported Ashburn missing early Wednesday morning, then provided investigators with information that led them to her body. Sheriff’s officials alleged Ashburn died following an argument with Shaw, but didn't comment further. Shaw was booked into jail without bond. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.