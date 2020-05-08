Mobile Food Pantry rolls into Effingham County

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The mobile food pantry made its way into Effingham County Friday to help out those in need.
Sandhill Sport Complex in Guyton played host to America’s Second Harvest and the United Way of the Coastal Empire-Effingham County as they handed out food to hundreds Friday.
The mobile pantry opened up at 10 a.m. Friday morning but cars were already lined up waiting by 7:45 a.m.
Highlighting a true need in the area, a need that may not be higher than it is right now.
“There is a greater need right now. Like I said, people that normally wouldn’t come through a food pantry that have been impacted by the coronavirus that need the supplemental food to help them get through and to get by. So, it’s definitely much needed here in the county so we’re just grateful to be able to offer it to them,” said UWCE - Effingham County Area Director Elizabeth Waters
The pantry wrapped up around 2 p.m. after providing food for about 500 households.
If you’d like more information about future mobile food pantry sites, or you’d like to donate or volunteer head to their website.
