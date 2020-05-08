Nearly half a million unemployment claims filed in SC since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest unemployment numbers show there are now 453,636 initial unemployment claims and more than $830 million paid out to applicants since the pandemic began.
Officials at the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says they have seen a drop in weekly claims for a third week in a row. Their report also shows Greenville, Horry, and Charleston Counties continue to top the list with the most claims.
The sheer number of people filing for unemployment has caused the department to hire hundreds of workers for their call center. They have also created a chatbot that can help people with basic questions.
For all their efforts, however, many are still struggling to get through and get paid.
“I still haven’t received any money yet,” said Janet Brown from Adams Run. “I have friends who have received it and they filed after me.”
Brown was laid off from her food service job when the pandemic began. She has been applying for unemployment benefits since March.
“I am feeling kind of frustrated. I am trying to not get overwhelmed because I know everybody is going through something,” Brown said. “We are all in this together.”
Her story seems to echo what so many others are saying.
“The process has been very vague,” said Jeremy Grimes from Goose Creek. “It’s very difficult to try to get through to someone. We have never dealt with unemployment before. It’s been very difficult to get clarity on instructions.”
Even though Grimes’ wife was able to get paid initially, the checks have stopped coming. Now they are working through the system again to figure out what they did they did wrong. Meanwhile, time is running out.
“There’s really no arrangement when it comes to rent being paid,” Grimes said. “They said, in not so many words, it has still got to be paid.”
Brown says she is already behind.
“Bills are just piling up,” Brown said. “When this is all over you got that bill and you’re going to be paying it for a while.”
Even when you think you’ve made it through and your benefits start kicking in, you are not done. You must certify your wages every week through the MyBenefits portal otherwise the checks will stop. Here is how to do that.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.