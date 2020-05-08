Neenah: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Neenah Paper Inc. (NP) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $16.4 million.
The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.12 per share.
The paper producer posted revenue of $233.6 million in the period.
Neenah shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $49.21, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.
