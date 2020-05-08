Pet adoptions, fostering up during COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have needed some extra company. Some four-legged company, that is!
The shelter room is usually filled with dogs patiently waiting for their forever home, but since the pandemic started, all of the dogs have either been adopted or fostered.
Ninety animals have been adopted or put in loving foster homes since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The decision to foster these animals was something the Humane Society for Greater Savannah thought would be good for everyone's well-being.
Employees say it has been a "quieter" experience as they headed into work this week. Employees say it's a rare, but good, thing that only a few animals are waiting to go home.
"Pretty much all of our animals were put into foster homes and more than 50 animals got adopted in the month of April. It's actually been really good for our shelter and adoptions,” Community Outreach Coordinator Biz Austin said.
The emergency foster program has been extended. If you are interested, the humane society is accepting applications and can put you on a list.
