Rally held in support of Ahmaud Arbery on his 26th birthday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Crowds gathered Friday at the Glynn County Courthouse for a rally organized by the Georgia NAACP.
The rally was filled with a lot of emotions - sadness, anger, unity, and some relief after the arrests of the McMichaels. But most importantly, attendees and organizers believe Friday is just the beginning of the long road to justice.
The rally included several speakers — members of the NAACP, community leaders, parents of young black men who were killed in other Georgia communities, even Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, who arrested Gregory and Travis McMichael Thursday.
Each speaker, a different message. Whether it be frustration over what they see as another black man being killed for just living his life, or their belief that corruption caused the shooting to be swept under the rug.
The main message - justice for Ahmaud Arbery.
We were able to hear from the family of Arbery, many of his aunts spoke about their nephew and how this has impacted them.
“I wish I could have been there to help him, standing on the next corner or something. He got so weak. It hurts me so bad. When I close my eyes, I see Quez saying ‘Help me,'" said one of his aunts.
Quez was Arbery’s nickname that his family and friends used. This rally brought out more than his loved ones. Strangers were also here to show support.
