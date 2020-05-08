Savannah tourism predicts slow bounce back from COVID-19 shutdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mother’s Day is this weekend and businesses are hoping to profit from everyone celebrating mom.
After a rough spring, Savannah’s restaurants, boutiques, and hotels are in need of some relief.
Last year, the National Retail Federation reported that Mother's Day spending hit a record of $25 billion.
Due to the current crisis, and with millions of people out of jobs, NRF doesn’t believe the U.S. will break that record this year. But they say 86-percent of people still plan to celebrate Mother’s Day.
With many people still being encouraged to stay at home, it’s likely more moms will receive gifts that they can use around the house. A recent NRF survey shows that people will be mostly buying mom housewares, books, or electronics. It’s also common to take mom out for a nice meal or maybe dad wants to treat her to a weekend getaway.
Visit Savannah says with many of the restrictions beginning to lift, we could see more people in Savannah this weekend. Several hotels, restaurants, and shops are opening their doors after being closed for several weeks. But it is a slow process, and Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli says there’s a reason for that.
"These businesses have to bring their employees back, order supplies, retrain staff on the new protocols. So, opening a business doesn't happen overnight. There are multiple steps to it and we are seeing it happen in hopes of catching some of the Mother's Day opportunities this weekend,” said Marinelli.
Although a number of businesses are open now, Visit Savannah predicts even more businesses will be open by Memorial Day weekend.
Whatever your celebration may be, just remember to practice good hygiene, limit the number of people in your group, and stay six feet apart from others.
