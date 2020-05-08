School nurses celebrated in midst of global pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday was not only national nurses appreciation day, but also school nurses.
Savannah Chatham School board took time to honor their 55 nurses across the district during their virtual board meeting.
It’s no question this year more was asked of them than ever before.
While school has been out their work has continued, staying up to date on the latest guidelines, learning technology and even making masks for the district’s staff..
District nursing administrator for SCCPSS Lisa Wilson says it’s all to benefit students and staff.
“This has been by far the most challenging thing that I think I’ve ever had to walk though in school nursing. We have an amazing team of nurses. We are dedicated and devoted and we stand ready to help our students in whatever capacity that we are needed.”
Wilson says they are already discussing and training for the day when school goes back in session.
While they were honored for their service, Savannah Chatham’s nurses did want to send their thanks and appreciation to those on the frontlines at hospitals, the health department and beyond.
