Sign of the times: Seahawks ink NLIs in distanced ceremony

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - With the coronavirus pandemic keeping most away from one another these days, standout high school student-athletes are still getting their moment to shine.
Eight Seahawks in multiple sports signed National Letters of Intent Thursday evening in a socially distanced ceremony in front of the school’s auditorium. Friends and family packed the school parking lot to show their support.
“It’s almost like a drive-in when you go to see a movie. Everyone just pulls up in their cars," says Flagler College cross country signee Logan Seifert. “It’s really cool though.”
Two students signed at a time, each at their own table with their family. After each signing. school officials wiped down the tables.
It wasn’t necessarily the signing day ceremony that many of these students had long imagined. But many say just having one considering everything going on was important.
“I still have my friends here and my family. So it’s pretty much the same to me,” says Columbia International University baseball signee Dean Seelbach. “I think it was just as good as an experience for me as it would have been in the media center.”
For several of these athletes, their final high school seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. After not having a Senior Night or state playoffs, many signees said having this ceremony provided one of the moments they’ve been most looking forward to.
“It gives me a bit of closure that this next step is coming very quickly,” says Christian Brothers University soccer signee Niki Farizy. “It was just a great opportunity. I know my coaches are doing everything they can to recognize the seniors. Honestly, they don’t know how much that means to us.”
SIGNEES
Bryson Cleland- Lacrosse- Lander University
Niki Farizy- Soccer- Christian Brothers University
Victoria Glover- Lacrosse- Lander University
Tori Herman- Track & Field/Cross Country- University of Kentucky
Dennis Ramirez- Soccer- USC Salkehatchie
Dean Seelbach- Baseball- Columbia International University
Logan Seifert- Track & Field/Cross Country- Flagler College
Jacob Weaver- Football- Concordia University Wisconsin
