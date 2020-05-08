Statesboro business warned about not complying with COVID-19 regulations

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As businesses in Georgia reopen, it can be a challenge as owners try to figure out which rules apply to them.
One Statesboro business now has a warning from police.
Statesboro’s police chief said his officers continue to work with local businesses that have reopened to make sure they comply with the changing local, state, and county ordered under COVID-19.
Behind the signs of Cowboys Pub and Southern Billiards is one large place for both. Thursday, police closed them based on what they say was a violation of the customer limits during shelter in place.
“When I spoke with them, they told me they felt the rules regulating bowling alleys applied to them,” Chief Mike Broadhead said.
The chief says they'll reopen with just a warning, but it points to the interpretations of what businesses can and can't do.
“People are calling asking, ‘how does this apply to me? I don't understand how my business is affected,’” Chief Broadhead sai.d
The chief says most of the businesses that have reopened have complied with patron limits and spacing or have at least called to get clarification.
“Nothing is ever as clear as it is on paper. There's always a situation that doesn't quite fit. We've tried to make sure our officers understood those rules as best as possible,” Chief Broadhead said.
He says they’ll continue to work with places that get in violation to get them back into compliance.
