Vaccine clinical trials underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Vaccine trials are underway for COVID-19 and the request for participation is simple: help end the pandemic.
A company called Meridian Clinical Research has opened participation through its Savannah office for the studies, which will determine if the vaccines being developed now are safe to protect people against the novel coronavirus.
To be eligible, those interested must be 18 or older, have no history of a COVID-19 infection and not be pregnant or breastfeeding
Health insurance is not a requirement and those eligible will be compensated.
"It's an opportunity to proactively help not just yourself but society in general and this is a time when the country is really pulling together to fight a disease that is a global disease," said Wes Bonner, Vice President of Strategic Development for Meridian Clinical Research.
The easiest way to find out if you can participate in a vaccine trial is to call the company 912-623-2240 or log onto the website.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.