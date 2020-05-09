American Legion Riders supporting fellow veterans sheltering at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of military veterans are looking to brighten the day of their comrades, most they haven’t been able to see because they are sheltering at home.
Today, WTOC was at one of the stops of the American Legion Rider group from Post 135 in Savannah dropping in to say hello to a fellow Legion member and vet.
Rumbling down the street in a Pooler neighborhood Saturday afternoon, about a dozen American Legion Riders from Savannah Post 135 pulled up to the home of Jim and Sandy Wood for a visit.
“This is our fifth visit for today, visiting veterans or people that have been shut in and not been able to get out for these last two months because of the virus," explained Charlotte Fordham, Director of the American Legion Riders Post 135.
Fordham said, “Just showing them that people are still thinking about them, and remember and in their prayers.”
The group of riders brought some sweets for Wood, and caught up with each other from a distance.
Fordham said at each stop, they see how much the visit from the Legion Riders means.
“We’ve had them in tears when we’ve pulled up. And they’re smiling…they’re happy tears," said Fordham. “And they miss seeing everybody’s faces.”
The Legion Riders are comprised of Legionnaires, Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion who share a passion for riding motorcycles, and supporting veterans and their families.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.