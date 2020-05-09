Below-average temperatures hold, clouds return Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It is hard to ask for better weather today! We're mostly clear with highs near 70, low humidity and a light northerly breeze. Temperatures drop into the 60s by sunset, but some higher clouds will move in overnight into Sunday morning.
Tybee Tides: 8.8′ 10:42PM I -0.1′ 5:28AM I 7.4″ 11:03AM
There will be a big spread in morning lows at sunrise on Sunday. Inland areas will drop to the mid to upper 40s, with the Savannah metro bottoming our near 50 degrees. Our coastal communities will be warmer due to the ocean temperature, with lows in the lower 60s at daybreak.
Despite the partly to mostly cloud skies, we'll still manage to warm to the mid 70s with an onshore breeze in the afternoon. There's only a slight chance for a shower, as many of us will remain dry.
Monday will be another gorgeous day with morning temperatures in the mid 50s, plenty of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.
Tuesday will start off chilly, with morning lows once again near 50 degrees, similar to Sunday mornings set up, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
We'll begin to warm up again mid week, with highs back near 80 on Wednesday, with mid 80s returning for the weekend.
Slight rain chances return Friday and Saturday. There's also a slim chance for showers Sunday due to a potential low offshore to our east.
-First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
