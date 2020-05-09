Chatham Co. Little League holding out hope for summer season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nothing is currently happening on Savannah’s youth baseball fields, but that could change this summer.
Chatham County Little League says they are hoping to play a shortened baseball season this summer if it’s safe to do so. The county’s little league softball season has been postponed to the fall.
Little League canceled their annual World Series and region tournaments for the first time in history last week, but are allowing local districts to hold a season if possible.
Chatham County’s league says nearly 90 percent of families signed up for their postponed spring season say they’re interested in playing this summer.
League officials say they’re continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation, and if it’s safe to play, they will.
“These kids have kind of been locked up for two months. They haven’t been out. They haven’t been able to see their friends. Everything’s just kind of been flipped upside down” says Chatham Co. Little League communications director Catherine Selgren. "So if we can give them that little sense of normalcy back with any sort of a season this summer, we’re going to try to do that definitely.”
The league says kids who weren’t signed up for the postponed season will be able to sign up for a summer season if it happens. For more info, go to: https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/chathamcountyll.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.