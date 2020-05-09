Creating memories through Mother’s Day photo sessions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Special moments, captured for a special someone.
“I really love to see the mom smile,” said Photographer, Angela Hopper with Angela Hopper Photography.
Hopper dedicated the day before Mother’s Day to holding photo sessions for the woman of the hour.
“We’ve been living in sweatpants and t-shirts because we don’t have to go anywhere,” said Hopper.
However, on Saturday it was time for mom to get dolled up with her greatest treasures.
“It’s a time to look back and reflect on the beautiful memories of our children over the years and memories with our own mothers,” said mother Shonna McGee.
In just 15 minutes, McGee and her daughters got to spend time creating even more of those memories.
“When the mom laughs for the first time in a session it’s just like ‘Ah!’ There’s that beautiful, loving relationship,” said Hopper.
McGee has been working on the front lines during the pandemic while also wearing many other hats over the last few weeks. That’s why Hopper, as a mom herself, wanted to offer families this opportunity.
“I know how many different responsibilities that have been put on my shoulders from just being mom," said Hopper.
