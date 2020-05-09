Crowds flock to Tybee Island as order barring beach access expires

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Saturday marks the first weekend Georgia beaches have been open without restrictions since last month.
Crowds of people flocked to the sand and surf for some sense of normalcy, all while soaking up the sun.
Beachgoers set up tents, chairs, and umbrellas in all areas of the beach. For the last few weeks, people had to abide by the rules put in place by not only the City of Tybee but also Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the crossovers are open for beach access, parking lots are open as well as a section of the pier. People say they’re happy to come out, but they are still being cautious.
“It seems like a lot of people are kind of excited to finally get out and get some sun," said beachgoer Riley Monaghan. "It’s been hard the last few weeks. Be cautious still. Still try to remain a good distance, keep the distance. That’s still important.”
