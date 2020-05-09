“Feed our City” event serves over 3,000 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry and The Salvation Army served over 3,000 meals at it’s fourth “Feed Our City” food distribution.
“I was one of those people in the line," says Karen Williams, the volunteer coordinator at Feed The Hungry. "So it feels great to be on the other side, to be able to give back because I know how it feels to be a little short of a meal or what have you, to be able to feed your family.”
Karen Williams has been a part of Feed the Hungry for over nine years.
She says she understands the need in the community because she been there before and to be able to lend a helping hand is a blessing.
“So to be able to be there, to be able to cook with the love and all that and pour that into these meals and serve it, it’s an awesome feeling, it’s a blessing,” Williams said.
Feed the Hungry and the Salvation Army gave out hot meals, food for pets, and information on resources that can help during this time, to thousands at their “Feed Our City” food distribution.
“When you hear somebody tell you, ‘I’m so thankful because I didn’t know how I was going to eat today’, when you hear that, you can be out here all day for hours in the heat and it doesn’t even matter because it just feels great. It’s an amazing sensation,” said Justin West with the League of Brawn.
Justin West is the Founder of League of Brawn. It’s a men’s group that helps men throughout the community in need. The group has been volunteering at these distributions since the beginning.
“Everybody is coming out of the woodworks helping out," he said. "Organizations, companies, there’s just so many that’s said ‘Hey I want to assist you. I want to help in this because I see it. It’s our community, it’s our people, it’s our friends we want to help people out.’”
Major Paul Egan with the Salvation Army says being able to be a part of the organization and see the love in the community is glorious.
“It’s just a wonderful place to live my life and I’m just so grateful for it," said Major Egan. "And it happens because Feed the Hungry and people that really care about their neighbors do that.”
Feed the Hungry says each food distribution they throw continues to grow and need more volunteers. As these events continue to grow size, Williams says they want the community to know they’re here to help during this time.
“We want to make sure that we reach everyone," Williams said. "We don’t want to omit anyone that may say ‘Oh my God I didn’t know anything about this event going on’. So I think the word is getting out that we’re having these events and that we’re here to serve and to help.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.