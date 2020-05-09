Formation flight from Savannah Aviation honors first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Several planes from Savannah Aviation took to the skies along our coast for a formation flight on Saturday to honor first responders.
The flight training and aircraft maintenance facility took their planes down to Saint Catherine's Sound for a flight along the coast to Tybee Island, a turn up the Savannah River and along River Street before returning to Savannah Hilton Head International.
The chief flight instructor there says it’s their way of saying thanks to those on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.
“Everybody in our community knows someone who is an essential worker or a first responder, military, Savannah especially," said Chief Flight Instructor Zack Hartley. "And we just want to say thank you to all those people who have, during this entire time, put their lives on the line to keep us safe.”
