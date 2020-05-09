GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Evans County

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Claxton. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they were requested by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office after the incident early Saturday morning.
According to the GBI, a deputy responded to a call of a man in the road in the area of State Route 169 and Archie Mitchell Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The deputy located Yassin Mohamed when he arrived.
The GBI says the Sheriff’s Office “had several encounters with Mohamed” in the 12 hours prior to the call.
Agents say Mohamed ran away from the deputy when they attempted to make contact and an altercation began. They say Mohamed picked up rocks and threw them at the deputy. After he hit the deputy one time, the GBI says he charged at the deputy with a larger rock. They say the deputy fired his weapon at that time.
Mohamed was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.
The deputy was not seriously injured during the altercation.
This case will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review when the investigation is complete.
