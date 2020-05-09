Gov. McMaster expects to make decision about hair salons, gyms on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster announced that he expects to make an announcement on Monday about reopening close-contact businesses, such as gyms and salons.
Last Thursday, Governor McMaster said at an accelerateSC meeting that he wanted to reopen salons as soon as possible because he said these are small businesses that may not be able to survive much longer with their doors closed.
Ken Riddle, the owner of 193 Hair Salon in Irmo, agrees. He said he and many other salon owners are struggling.
"We’ve gone from being able to support ourselves and making a living to having to close and not have the ability to make a living and having to depend on applying for unemployment," Riddle explained.
Riddle has owned 193 Hair Salon for 25 years and said he never expected to be in the position he's in right now. He said in the six weeks his shop has been closed, he’s lost thousands of dollars.
“It still costs to be in business. It costs a lot and, if I can't generate revenue to support that need, then I can’t pay that,” said Riddle, “and I can’t get anything out of the business to pay my bills at home. So, just let me work and I can take care of all of that if I can work."
Riddle is also frustrated because he claims salon owners are in the dark and have not been given any guidance about reopening.
“I don’t think many businesses will make it out of this if they don’t allow us to reopen soon," he said.
As restaurants get the green light to reopen indoor dining, Riddle said it's frustrating that his doors are still required to be closed. He said he only has four stylists, which means only four clients would be inside his building at one time. He’s also spaced out the stations, so that customers are more eight feet away from each other.
"Things are going to look different, even when we do get to reopen. You’re just going to have to take those extra steps to make sure your employees are safe and your customers are safe," said Riddle.
Some of the steps Riddle is already planning to implement include requiring every customer to have their hair shampooed before getting a cut, cleaning each station before and after every client, and making clients wait in their cars until their stylist is ready for them. He said this will eliminate traffic in the waiting room.
As soon as the governor announces salons can reopen, Riddle said 193 Hair Salon will be waiting for customers. He said his staff plans to work extra hours, seven days a week to try to make up some of the money they have lost.
