Hundreds gather to release balloons to honor Ahmaud Arbery’s birthday

GLYNN CO, Ga. (WTOC) -The death of Ahmaud Arbery’s death has garnered national attention, with many renewing calls each day this week for justice.
Dozens of joggers made the trip to Brunswick to be a part of a walk for justice in Arbery’s memory on Saturday morning. This group wasn’t alone.
Hundreds came to the town to celebrate Arbery’s life.
Arbery’s mother was overcome with grief at her first appearance at one of many public rallies since he son was shot and killed 76 days ago.
The balloon release drew a massive crowd of more than 1,000 bikers and Black Panthers leading a procession that included friends, family, and loved ones.
Some closest to Arbery spoke to the crowd. One of them was his best friend.
“A lot of people know him as Ahmaud Arbery, you know, around the world, but to me, you know, he was Maud A," said Akeem Baker. "Maud A. That was who he was to me. A phenomenal friend. Nothing short of the word phenomenal. True friendship is built on trust, and Maud A, was the most trustworthy individual that ever lived. Someone you could confide in, you know? He was just all-ears when you needed him to me.”
Arbery’s older sister Jasmine asked the crowd to use today to celebrate her brother’s life.
Friday would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday.
