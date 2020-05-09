Hundreds gather to release balloons to honor Ahmaud Arbery’s birthday

“A lot of people know him as Ahmaud Arbery, you know, around the world, but to me, you know, he was Maud A," said Akeem Baker. "Maud A. That was who he was to me. A phenomenal friend. Nothing short of the word phenomenal. True friendship is built on trust, and Maud A, was the most trustworthy individual that ever lived. Someone you could confide in, you know? He was just all-ears when you needed him to me.”