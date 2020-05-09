Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says an off-duty officer shot and wounded a suspect who charged at him. The Durham Police Department released a preliminary report Thursday detailing the May 1 shooting. It states that recruiting officer C.T. Strickland had just arrived home from work when he heard gunshots at his apartment complex and saw 27-year-old Wesley Watkins near a wounded victim. Watkins was accused of later charging toward the officer, who shot and struck him. The report says the wounded victim was pronounced dead and identified as Watkins' roommate. Officials said Watkins was charged with murder and Strickland was placed on administrative duties as the shooting is investigated.