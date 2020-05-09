Senior parade honors 2020 graduates

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Class of 2020 was honored on Saturday at The Landings on Skidaway Island.
The private community is one of many across the country full of graduates who have been forced to ditch formal graduation celebrations. The community-wide Senior Parade brought the whole neighborhood out.
Seniors rode in decorated cars, and residents lined the route to cheer them on. The parade route covered about 10 miles, from one end of the community to the other. Organizers say they wanted to treat seniors to a novel celebration to make up for some of the events they have missed due to the health crisis.
“We knew that our graduates had really worked so hard and really needed something to celebrate, so we thought a parade through the community would be a really great idea, especially since our students go to so many different schools. It was a really great way to get the neighbors together as well for a graduation that they really wouldn’t have had any other way," said Kristin Peney, the parade’s organizer.
Twenty-eight graduates from the Class of 2020, including two who are graduating from college, participated in the parade.
