Yemassee man faces charges after hit and run
By WTOC Staff | May 9, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 11:02 PM

YEMASSEE, Ga. (WTOC) -A man in Yemassee faces four counts of Aggravated Assault and Battery and one count of Hit and Run after an accident that injured four people on Thursday night.

Yemassee Police say Christopher Ulmer was involved in a domestic dispute and ran over several people as he drove away from the scene.

This was around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Church Street South and Green Street.

Two people were seriously hurt and were taken to a hospital in Charleston. A third was taken to Beaufort. A fourth victim was taken to the hospital in Hampton County.

