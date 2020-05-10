Cool & dry start to the week!

By Andrew Gorton | May 10, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 11:30 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It'll be another cool morning with temperatures falling into to the low to mid 50s.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.5′ 6:18AM I 7.0′ 11:57AM I 0.8′ 6:19PM

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Below-average temperatures stick around until the end of the week!

Posted by Andrew Gorton on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Tuesday morning will be cool once again, with inland lows in the upper 40s with lower 60s along the coast.

Warmer weather returns mid week into the end of the week as afternoon highs climb back into the lower 80s.

Our next chance for showers arrives next weekend when highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Even warmer weather is possible, but it's about a week away!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.