Cool & dry start to the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It'll be another cool morning with temperatures falling into to the low to mid 50s.
Monday Tybee Tides: 0.5′ 6:18AM I 7.0′ 11:57AM I 0.8′ 6:19PM
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tuesday morning will be cool once again, with inland lows in the upper 40s with lower 60s along the coast.
Warmer weather returns mid week into the end of the week as afternoon highs climb back into the lower 80s.
Our next chance for showers arrives next weekend when highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Even warmer weather is possible, but it's about a week away!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
