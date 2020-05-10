Ga. Attorney General requests U.S. Dept. of Justice to investigate handling of Ahmaud Arbery case

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) -Attorney General Chris Carr has formally requested that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate the handling of the Ahmaud Arbrery case.
A press release from the Office of the Attorney General says that the request for the investigation includes but is not limited to the communications and discussions by and between the Office of the District Attorney of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit and the Office of the District Attorney of the Waycross Judicial Circuit related to this case. Both of these District Attorney’s recused themselves from the case for different reasons, citing prior professional relationships with Gregory McMichael.
Glynn County says they choose to not make arrests in the case based on the advice of those two district attorneys.
“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.