Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING
Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arbery’s life in coastal Georgia when a video emerged this week of him being fatally shot after white men pursued him in a pickup truck. The Feb. 23 shooting is drawing comparisons to the dark period of U.S. history when extrajudicial killings of black people happened almost exclusively at the hands of white male vigilantes. It took more than two months for Arbery's pursuers to be arrested. They told police they suspected he was a burglar. Arbery's death has fueled calls for the resignation of local authorities who initially investigated the case.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Hospitalizations from virus fall in Georgia; 1,400 dead
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says the number of patients hospitalized in Georgia due to the coronavirus has fallen to its lowest total in weeks. Kemp tweeted Saturday morning that 1,203 patients were currently hospitalized, the lowest number since the state started reporting the figure on April 8. Georgia’s confirmed death toll from the coronavirus has reached at least 1,400. State health officials on Saturday said there have been more than 32,500 confirmed cases of the virus. The state's death toll has risen by at least 44 since Friday. The Athens Farmers Market reopened its doors Saturday. Organizers said extensive precautions were put in place beforehand.
HISTORY PROJECT-AWARD
Southern LGBTQ history project recognized by archivists
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama-based program compiling the history of LGBT people in the Deep South is being recognized for its work. The Society of American Archivists is presenting is Archival Innovator Award to the Invisible Histories Project. The Birmingham-based nonprofit has been collecting and archiving material about the gay and lesbian community in the South since 2016. The project has located dozens of collections of LGBTQ historical documents and artifacts dating back to 1912. The group aims to make scholarship about LGBTQ people in the South more accessible.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TURKEY HUNTING
Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered. Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories. The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state. Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMOKY-MOUNTAINS
Visitors flock to Smoky Mountains park on reopening day
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The reopening of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was a little too tempting of a draw as scores of nature lovers from dozens of states crowded trails and trekked into blocked-off areas. A park spokeswoman on Saturday said parking lots were packed and lines of cars snaked down tree-lined streets. Many people did not wear masks. Visitors also walked past heavy barricades on one of the park’s most trafficked trails, Laurel Falls, which was closed off to heed federal social distancing guidelines. On the Tennessee-North Carolina border, the Great Smoky Mountains is the county’s most visited national park. It was closed March 24.
GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING
White father, son charged with murder in Ahmaud Arbery case
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — More than two months after a black man was shot to death while running through a Georgia neighborhood, the white father and son arrested in the case had their first court appearance on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. The investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery seemed stalled by local authorities until this week, when a video of the shooting was shared widely on social media. Gregory and Travis McMichael were booked into the Glynn County Jail and had their first court appearance by video Friday afternoon. The judge spent roughly a minute reading each man his rights and the charges faced.
AP-US-GEORGIA-CHASE-DEADLY-SHOOTING-LETTER
Players Coalition seeks federal probe of Georgia shooting
The Players Coalition and dozens of professional athletes have sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting an immediate federal investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Deputy The letter was signed by sports stars including Tom Brady, Steve Kerr and Players Coalition co-founders Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins. The Players Coalition was formed in 2017 to raise awareness about police and community relations. Aubrey, a black man, was shot on Feb. 23 in Georgia. Two white men have been charged in the case.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia lifts criteria for getting a coronavirus test
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says any Georgian who wants can now get tested for the coronavirus, regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms. The loosening of testing criteria comes even as mobile testing sites had to pause this week because of problems with information flow and reporting results back to those who'd been tested. Georgia has charted an aggressive course to reopen amid the virus outbreak but is still battling infection hot spots. Kemp said during a news conference Thursday that all Georgians should see their health care provider to be screened. The state has had over 31,500 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 1,340 deaths.