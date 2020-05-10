Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says any Georgian who wants can now get tested for the coronavirus, regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms. The loosening of testing criteria comes even as mobile testing sites had to pause this week because of problems with information flow and reporting results back to those who'd been tested. Georgia has charted an aggressive course to reopen amid the virus outbreak but is still battling infection hot spots. Kemp said during a news conference Thursday that all Georgians should see their health care provider to be screened. The state has had over 31,500 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 1,340 deaths.