113 new cases of COVID-19, and one additional death in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 113 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death in South Carolina Sunday.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 7,653, and those who have died to 331.
The death occurred in an elderly individual in Marion County.
Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control estimate that 81% of patients have recovered from the virus while 19% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Sunday, May 10 by county are listed below:
Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Charleston (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (7), Dorchester (1), Florence (12), Greenville (13), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Jasper (2), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (7), Lexington (4), Marion (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (2), York (1)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus.
According to health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC said."South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."
Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
