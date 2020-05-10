SLED investigates officer involved shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, SC. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bluffton early Sunday morning.
Authorities say Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call outside of a residence in Shady Glen Mobile Home Park in Bluffton at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say the first deputy to arrive on scene was approached by a male suspect wielding a metal pipe. As the suspect attempted to assault the deputy with the pipe, the deputy drew his service pistol and fired two shots.
Police say the suspect was wounded and transported to a hospital in Savannah.
SLED stated that no other information about this case will be disclosed at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.
