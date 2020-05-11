Bryan County principal reflects on unnatrual end to school year

"I think in the beginning, when we first started the E-learning process, there were just so many unknowns and we really didn't even know what the state of our world was going to be. But as we got into a groove and as teachers found their footing on developing content and creating these awesome, interactive, blended experiences students really got excited about learning. I think really something that's really blossomed for us has been we always say in teaching, every teacher you've ever talked to will talk to will talk about relationships and how much they matter, well when you are faced with a situation like this relationships couldn't matter more,” Raeburn said.