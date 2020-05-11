Close contact businesses in South Carolina to reopen

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Close contact businesses like gyms, hair salons and barbershops will open for business in South Carolina next Monday.
“It’s been tough not seeing peoples faces and actually being in the community and that’s kind of what we do," said Owner of Crown and Anchor Barbershop, Joseph Dinovo.
Joseph Dinovo is the owner of Crown and Anchor Barbershop on Hilton Head Island.
After closing his barbershop in April, he says he's excited to get back to work and is thankful for the consideration Governor McMaster took in reopening businesses like his.
“It’s a very close quarters job. It’s a very dangerous job when it comes down to virology or any other types of diseases and stuff but we were trained for that so it works out.”
Close contact businesses will be able to reopen their doors May 18 and must follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
Dinovo says they plan on limiting the number of people who come through the door and more.
“We’re going to change out the capes for every single person. We’re going to clean off everything, just our regular routine of cleanliness and just the barbicides, the viricides, all the things that we do and make sure even more than usual that our mindset is being clean and making everyone stay healthy.”
Other businesses like group fitness studios, waxing, nail and threading salons, spas, public pools, massage therapy establishments, and body art and tattoo parlors are also allowed to reopen May 18.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.