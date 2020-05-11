Consider This: Georgia should have hate crime legislation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will never be any true justice for Ahmaud Arbery, the young man who was gunned down in a lynch mob like attack in a South Brunswick neighborhood back in February.
It took more than two months and the public airing of a video of the attack for an arrest, but now a father and son sit in jail for that murder awaiting for something that was never afforded Ahmaud, due process.
If we’re to believe this video, and there’s no reason not to, Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael took it upon themselves to act as judge, jury and executioner because they thought it was suspicious for an African-American to be jogging in their neighborhood.
With guns in hand, they chased Ahmaud down, shot and killed and then claimed self-defense, saying Ahmaud was the aggressor.
And sadly, that too was the conclusion of two district attorneys who are now also under investigation.
Late Sunday evening, Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr asked the United States Department of Justice to investigate the investigation.
Consider this: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp moved swiftly to get the GBI involved, which ultimately led to the arrests.
Now it’s time for the governor’s leadership to get a Hate Crime Bill on Georgia’s books. Georgia is one of only four states that currently doesn’t have one. And so is South Carolina. If this case doesn’t show us the need for one, I don’t what it will take.
