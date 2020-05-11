Cumulus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.
The radio station owner posted revenue of $227.9 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.93. A year ago, they were trading at $17.
