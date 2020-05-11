Dave Turley’s Monday Wx Forecast 5-11-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front will push through the area today. No rain is expected but we'll see breezy conditions. High pressure builds in tonight through Friday. This will keep us dry with warming temps. The weekend looks quiet with only a very slight chance for a shower.
Today will be sunny and breezy, highs 77-82. Northwest winds at 10-20mph.
Tonight will be clear and cool, lows 48-56.
Tuesday will be sunny and mild, highs 72-78.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
