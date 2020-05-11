Gardening with Cutter Martin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -You may have seen Cutter take a piece (a cutting) of a rose bush here at the station a few weeks ago.
Though frequent watering and good soil, the plant is still alive and in the process of rooting. Now can be a time to upgrade the pot. Find something bigger for the plant to grow into. Make sure it has drainage. Fill it with good soil and gently place the cutting in the soil, lightly firming the soil around it.
Keep it well watered, if necessary, and trim any buds or dead foliage from the plant so the plant can focus on rooting into the new soil and pot.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.