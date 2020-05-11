Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
More ways for Georgians to go outside as COVID-19 rules ease
Georgians are regaining access to outdoor spaces as COVID-19 restrictions ease. But some officials express concern that the decrease in restrictions is poorly planned. Department of Public Health figures show Georgia has now passed 33,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has had at least 1,405 confirmed deaths. This was the first weekend that people could set up tents, chairs and umbrellas on beaches, and some on Tybee Island eagerly used new freedoms. Beginning Monday, visitors can return to some areas in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday tells CNN that the reopening is a “massive health experiment” whose results will become clear in coming weeks.
GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING
Georgia AG requests federal probe in handling of Arbery case
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Authorities say Arbery, a black man, died at the hands of two white men in February near the coastal city of Brunswick as he ran through a neighborhood. No arrests were made until this month. National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting. Attorney General Chris Carr says the family and community deserve answers about the case. On Sunday, Georgia authorities announced they had arrested a 20-year-old man after investigating an online threat against people protesting Arbery's killing.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-GEORGIA
GBI: Georgia deputy kills man over attack with rocks
CLAXTON, Ga. (AP) — State officials say a southeast Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who threw rocks at him. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it’s examining the Saturday shooting of 47-year-old Yassin Mohamed near Claxton. Deputies were called just after midnight Saturday morning about a man in the middle of a road. An Evans County sheriff’s deputy arrived to find Mohamed there. GBI says deputies “had several encounters with Mohamed over the previous 12 hours.” When the deputy approached Mohamed, GBI says Mohamed began throwing rocks, hitting the deputy once. Mohamed then charged the deputy with a larger rock, GBI says, and the unnamed deputy shot Mohamed.
AP-US-2020-CENSUS-DISLOCATION
US census stirs uncertainty for those displaced by virus
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s not meant to be a trick question, but many displaced by the pandemic aren’t sure how to fill out the 2020 U.S. census. Typically it's easy to say how many people are staying at your home on April 1. But many people living where coronavirus outbreaks hit hardest fled their homes or were hospitalized. Students living off-campus moved back in with their parents once universities closed. Travelers got stuck far from home because of health concerns. The displacement is especially worrisome in the virus hot spot of New York City, where some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods have the lowest census response rates.
GEORGIA CHASE-JAY-Z LETTER
Jay-Z's Team Roc calls for fast action in Ahmaud Arbery case
ATLANTA (AP) — The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company is calling on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities said was killed by two white men as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood. Musicians Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Alicia Keys, Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims, and others signed an open letter published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. The letter said District Attorney Tom Durden should be recused from the case and state Attorney General Christopher Carr should elect a special prosecutor. Alicia Keys said Arbery's death was “heartbreaking, unbelievably unacceptable and inhumane.”
PLANE CRASH-GEORGIA
Pilot and passenger survive plane crash south of Atlanta
HAMPTON. Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed Saturday south of Atlanta. Police tell local news outlets that the crash happened near Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Kathleen Bergen. says the plane that crashed around 3:15 p.m. Saturday was a twin-propeller Cessna 402. Henry County police say the pilot and a passenger were outside the aircraft “walking around” when crews arrived. Both were taken to an Atlanta hospital, but no further word on their condition was available. It’s unclear where the plane was going to or coming from. The crash happened about two miles southeast of the Henry County airport.
VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Georgians face Monday deadline to register to vote on June 9
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians have until the end of the day Monday to register to vote in the June 9 elections. Among races on the ballot that day will be primary elections for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the state House and Senate. Some local races are also on the ballot. Citizens can register online, including anyone who has moved, is new to the state or has recently turned 18. Registered voters can cast ballots in person or request to vote by mail. More than 1 million Georgia voters have requested mail-in ballots for the June 9 primary, which has been delayed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HISTORIC BRIDGE CONVERSION
Historic Augusta bridge to close for pedestrian conversion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Drivers have only a few days to make vehicle trips over a historic bridge between Georgia and South Carolina before it closes for conversion to pedestrian use. Augusta Engineering Director Hameed Malik tells The Augusta Chronicle that the city’s Fifth Street Bridge is still on track to close on May 15. Restoring the 1932 bridge and adding park-like features will take about 18 months, he says, with the bridge planned to open to foot traffic in early 2022. The bridge project is expected to cost $10.5 million. Current funding includes $9.5 million in local sales tax money and a $1 million state grant.