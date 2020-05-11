Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say a sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who tried to attack the deputy with a pipe. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a Bluffton mobile home park as Beaufort County deputies were responding to a reported disturbance. A statement from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the man tried to assault the deputy with the metal pipe, with the officer then shooting the man twice. The statement says the wounded man “continued to be combative” after he was shot, and was restrained after more deputies arrived. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in Savannah. There was no further word on his condition.