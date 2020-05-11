SC gyms, hair salons, barbershops and more may reopen beginning May 18

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will allow close-contact businesses and recreation facilities to reopen soon across the state.
The governor is speaking now alongside health officials to share the latest on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
McMaster said he is lifting restrictions to allow close-contact businesses to reopen Monday, May 18. They can open starting at 12:01 a.m. that day.
The businesses that can reopen include the following:
- hair salons
- barbershops
- gyms
- group fitness studios
- waxing salons
- nail salons
- threading salons
- spas
- public pools
- massage therapy
- body-art and tattoo parlors
Those have been closed since April 1.
McMaster said it is possible to reopen these facilities safely because of increased testing in the state.
“We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts,” McMaster said.
They will all operate at a limited capacity, the governor said. Click on the following links to see the reopening guidelines and what protections will be in place for customers visiting these businesses:
Monday marks the first day restaurants and bars can serve customers inside their dining rooms since the outbreak began. Several restrictions are in place to protect the well-being of the public.
As of Monday, May 11, there have been 7,792 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state and 346 virus-related deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
That’s an increase of 140 cases and 15 deaths from the day before.
DHEC estimates that of those who have not died from the coronavirus, 81% of people who have tested positive have recovered.
That would mean more than 6,000 patients have recovered and about 1,400 are still fighting the virus currently.
DHEC reports about 89,970 tests have been completed in South Carolina. That’s 1.7% of the total population.
State health officials have announced efforts to expand testing, and people with mild symptoms of the coronavirus are now encouraged to seek a test.
As of Monday, more than 60% of the state’s hospital beds are available to care for patients. There has not been a shortage of hospital beds at anytime during the outbreak in South Carolina.
These numbers and more serve to inform the governor’s policy decisions. He has said he believes South Carolinians are taking the virus seriously and adhering to social distancing practices.
Even as businesses reopen, McMaster and DHEC officials have stressed the continued importance of practicing social distancing, such as staying six feet apart, wearing a mask in public and practicing good personal hygiene and hand washing.
If reopening the economy is to be successful, officials must not see a spike in coronavirus cases as the plan moves forward.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of the life-saving devices.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
