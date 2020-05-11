Monday: Brilliant sunshine to start the work-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the cool 50s this morning. You may need a light jacket if you’re out and about before 9 a.m.
Temperatures warm into the mid-70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. The forecast remains mostly sunny and dry as a cold front makes its way through... reinforcing the cool air that is in place. Temperatures drop into the 60s, quickly, after sunset and will be in the 50s in many places before midnight.
We wake up to 40s and lower 50s Tuesday morning under a mostly clear sky.
Temperatures rebound into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. A very gradual warming trend gets-going heading into the weekend. The forecast remains mostly dry, but a slim, daily, chance of showers enters the forecast Friday, into the weekend as an area of low pressure tries to get going to our south and offshore.
We’ll be watching the weekend weather pattern, but at this time the weather looks great.
Have a great day,
Cutter
