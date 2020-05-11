Monday marks one year since shooting death of Savannah police sergeant

Savannah PD Sergeant Kelvin Ansari.
By WTOC Staff | May 11, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 8:13 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday marks one year since a Savannah police sergeant was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Savannah Police Department Sergeant Kelvin Ansari died one year ago on May 11.

Ansari was a dedicated public servant, husband, and father of six children. He was killed late that night on Bull Street in the Starland District as he and other officers were responding to an armed robbery call.

Savannah Police say the suspect snuck up on Ansari and his partner, shot them both, and then ran from the scene. Other officers tracked the suspect down and shot him. That man later died from his injuries at the hospital.

WTOC will have more on Sergeant Ansari’s life and the past year since his death later Monday on THE News and at wtoc.com.

