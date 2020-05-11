Roman Catholic in-person masses to resume Monday across state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston to resume in-person mass Monday.
Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone decided earlier this month to allow public masses across South Carolina to resume, but with restrictions in place.
Pastors have been developing plans on how their individual parishes will operate based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mandates from state government and recommendations from other dioceses that have already resumed their masses.
Parishioners were supposed to receive word on their parish’s plans by Sunday, according to a release from the diocese.
“Although the diocesan officials will do all they can to provide a safe environment, the risk of contracting COVID-19 will still exist; therefore, Bishop Guglielmone will continue granting dispensation to those who are not comfortable attending weekend Mass and who are high risk until further notice,” the release states.
“The time away from the sacraments, including Holy Communion, has been painful for the faithful in the diocese,” Guglielmone said. “We feel now is the time to slowly reopen our parishes while at the same time taking the necessary steps to best preserve the health of parishioners and priests.”
Livestreaming Mass will continue at various parishes and the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston until further notice.
Likely restrictions will include recommending people not attend if they are either sick or at high risk of contracting the virus, worshiping 6 feet apart from others, and keeping holy water fonts empty.
