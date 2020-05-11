Savannah Police report positive feedback on remote reporting

“Our very early feedback has all been very positive," says Nowinsky. "The first few people we actually communicated with using the new system actually liked it because they said it was convenient. They didn’t have to wait for an officer to respond. They said they liked the fact that it was easy to set up, all we had to do was text them or email them the link to the conference or we called them directly and they really appreciated that. The officers and supervisors working in the center are really the ones who have made it successful. They’ve had a very positive attitude, they’ve taken to the new assignment and they’ve done a great job.”