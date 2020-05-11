SCCPSS holding Virtual Job Fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to change careers, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is hiring for its transportation department.
The school system says you can still apply for its virtual job fair this week.
Due to COVID-19, the SCCPSS human resources department is having to rethink how it interviews applicants. The school district is one of the largest employers in the Greater Savannah area.
According to the website, there are a number of positions that need to be filled. An HR representative says they are especially looking for qualified candidates to become bus drivers, bus monitors, and bus mechanics.
If you’re applying to become a bus driver or monitor, be sure to show off your personality during your virtual interview. Transportation Director Tammy Perkins says these positions play important roles and they need people who don’t just want to be on a bus but want to be a part of a student’s daily routine.
Even if you miss out on the chance to apply this week, Perkins says they will continue to hire during the summer months.
For more about SCCPSS jobs, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.