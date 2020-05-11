SSU loses 2020 football opponent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State hasn’t released the Tigers’ 2020 football schedule yet, but there is already a change being made.
SSU was set to face Florida Tech on September 5, a source tells WTOC. That game won’t happen anymore as FIT is dropping football, effective immediately, due to economic uncertainty because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Savannah State athletics has not commented on the announcement.
The Tigers are set to release their 2020 football schedule later this week, but parts of that schedule have been released by other teams.
SAVANNAH STATE CONFIRMED FOOTBALL DATES
09/05- Florida Tech (game cancelled after FIT drops football)
09/19- Central State
09/26- vs. Morehouse (Central City Classic- Indianapolis)
10/10- Virginia University at Lynchburg
10/17- Clark Atlanta
10/24- at Albany State
10/31- at Fort Valley State
11/07- Edward Waters
