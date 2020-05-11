SSU loses 2020 football opponent

Florida Tech drops football immediately due to COVID-19 economic impact

Savannah State is set to release the Tigers' 2020 football schedule later this week, but there is already one major change. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | May 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 3:34 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State hasn’t released the Tigers’ 2020 football schedule yet, but there is already a change being made.

SSU was set to face Florida Tech on September 5, a source tells WTOC. That game won’t happen anymore as FIT is dropping football, effective immediately, due to economic uncertainty because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Savannah State athletics has not commented on the announcement.

The Tigers are set to release their 2020 football schedule later this week, but parts of that schedule have been released by other teams.

SAVANNAH STATE CONFIRMED FOOTBALL DATES

09/05- Florida Tech (game cancelled after FIT drops football)

09/19- Central State

09/26- vs. Morehouse (Central City Classic- Indianapolis)

10/10- Virginia University at Lynchburg

10/17- Clark Atlanta

10/24- at Albany State

10/31- at Fort Valley State

11/07- Edward Waters

