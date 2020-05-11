Stroke Awareness Month reminder to receive emergency medical help even during a pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Doctors say fewer patients are coming to get care at Memorial Health’s Emergency Room because of COVID-19 concerns, but they are warning against this saying you could be missing out on critical care when it matters most.
“The longer you delay, the worse the outcome is because what happens is your cells are actually risking death at that point. So, if you have brain cells that are risking death, the longer it takes us to get that intervention performed the more of a disability or morbidity you’re going to have,” Dr. Jay Goldstein said.
May is Stroke Awareness Month and Dr. Goldstein said it’s critical you know the signs like face drooping, speech difficulty, arm weakness, and more. A stroke can happen to anyone at any time and fast intervention is key though some aren’t following that right now.
Doctors say while coronavirus is front and center on everyone’s minds, you need to be aware of other symptoms leading to health concerns.
“There are other diagnostic and disease entities that are ongoing and it’s not all about the coronavirus, so if you have one of those entities cardiac stroke, any kind of surgical potential disability, you need to get that care and you need to get it done quickly. We’re providing very safe and appropriate care and appropriate disinfecting here at the hospital,” Dr. Goldstein said.
Doctors say they are separating patients under investigation for COVID-19 from the rest of the hospital, making it a safe place for those who need care.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.