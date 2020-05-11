Taking a closer look at flood insurance ahead of hurricane season

"Sometimes we think if we don’t live in what’s called a high-risk flood zone that we don’t need insurance, but I’ll tell you 20% of the claims that come from flood are not in those high-risk flood zones. So you know a great rule of thumb, if it rains at your house, it could certainly flood and so you should consider purchasing flood insurance, but I think the key to all of this is make sure you understand what’s in your policy. What’s covered, what’s not covered, so contact your company your insurance agent at least once a year and understand so you don’t have any surprises after the event of a catastrophic loss.