Taking a closer look at flood insurance ahead of hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hurricane season is just around the corner.
One major thing you can do to make sure you’re prepared for any tropical storm way before it happens is taking a closer look at your insurance policy.
First Alert Meteorologist Cutter Martin spoke to Raymond Farmer, the president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to get some advice on flooding insurance.
“After a natural disaster, FEMA comes in," says Farmer. "They’re a great resource, they’ll come in and provide grants in the event of losses. but you need to know that sometimes the grant may not cover all of your losses so in the event of a flood, it’s a good time to consider purchasing a flood insurance policy. we need to understand that our homeowners flood insurance policy does not include the peril of flood. Flood insurance coverage is readily available through FEMA’s flood insurance program or contact your local flood insurance agent or the company you do business with now.”
CM: “Is there any particular questions they should be asking their agent going in to this new season.”
"Sometimes we think if we don’t live in what’s called a high-risk flood zone that we don’t need insurance, but I’ll tell you 20% of the claims that come from flood are not in those high-risk flood zones. So you know a great rule of thumb, if it rains at your house, it could certainly flood and so you should consider purchasing flood insurance, but I think the key to all of this is make sure you understand what’s in your policy. What’s covered, what’s not covered, so contact your company your insurance agent at least once a year and understand so you don’t have any surprises after the event of a catastrophic loss.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.