Beaufort city council passes ordinance for restaurants to expand outdoor seating

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort city council unanimously passed an ordinance that would allow restaurants near city parks and property to use transitional parcels to expand their outdoor seating.
It's a part of a bigger plan called "Together Beaufort".
“They can use this transition parcel, pay $10 a month for it because it is a lease, then they would legally have a lease that they sign becomes a part of their premises," said Linda Roper, Downtown Operation and Community Service Director for the City of Beaufort.
Starting on June 1, through August 30, the program will also allow for free parking in the Marina Lot on Fridays and Saturdays, and temporary relaxation of the use of sidewalk sale signs and banners.
“All of the businesses have said anything they can get would be great. They are very receptive to this addition."
The city says they will continue to have meetings with restaurants on this plan, leases for transitional parcels will be made, free parking signs are being made and guidelines on sidewalk displays or merchandise and signs will be given out.
But for now, the City Manager says they’ll continue to advise the public to be safe, follow social distancing guidelines and more.
“We must be diligent about social distancing, wear a mask in public, wash your hands frequently, stay home as much as we can. It is up to all of us to do this. For our own safety, for our friends, our coworkers, our loved ones and for the greater good," said City Manager William A. Prokop.
