Bill to be introduced to name state park after late Sen. Jack Hill

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Last month, Southeast Georgia lost a statesman in the death of long-time state senator Jack Hill.
Now, colleagues have at least one idea of how to remember him in his own community.
Those who knew and worked with Senator Jack Hill say they couldn't think of a more fitting tribute than naming a state park for him.
Colleagues say the community still hasn't gotten over the shock of Hill's passing last month. But renaming the park that he helped fund and maintain during his years in the state senate helps remember his legacy.
“There was never a second of ‘have you thought of this instead?’ There was never any other thought than this state park,” Rep. Bill Werkheiser said.
This park was special to Hill because it gave him and others a place to think and enjoy nature.
“It was common to catch him out here eating a sandwich or out here with Ms. Ruth Ann taking a walk. Seeing him out here taking a walk like some of the people out here today. He was one of them,” Sen. Blake Tillery said.
Both say the proposal already has support from Democrats and Republicans across the state. They plan on introducing bills in the House and Senate as soon as they reconvene.
